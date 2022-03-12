Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu shares a family portrait: ‘This is us’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, has taken a break from work and is spending some quality time with her family before the arrival of her baby.

Kajal and her husband, on Friday, shared a beautiful monochrome family portrait on their social media accounts. Taking to Instagram, they captioned the photo, “#ThisIsUs ❤️.”

In the photo, Kajal’s pregnancy glow is quite visible as she caresses her baby bump, and Gautam has their pet dog, Mia in his arms.

As the couple shared the picture, many fans of the actor showered her with love. Her sister, Nisha Aggarwal commented on the photo saying, “We love #thisisus ♥️”. A fan of Kajal added, “Awwww beautiful ‘us’❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” There were many who dropped heart emojis on the family portrait, and called Kajal and her husband Gautam “Beautiful family 😍”.

Kajal and Gautam, who tied the knot in 2020, announced expecting their first child together earlier this year. On January 1, Gautam shared a happy photo of Kajal and wrote why he is looking forward to 2022. “Here’s looking at you 2022,” he wrote and signed off with a pregnant woman emoticon.

Ever since their wedding, Kajal and Gautam have often shared their adorable photos. The two became pet parents in 2021.

Kajal has also been quite vocal in promoting body positivity. Last month, Kajal took to Instagram to address body-shaming comments, messages, and memes. In a note, she wrote, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/body shaming messages memes don’t really help :) Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!”

On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde and will hit big screens on April 29.