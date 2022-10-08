Kajal Aggarwal, husband Gautam Kitchlu reveals son Neil’s face for the first time. See pictures

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her businessman husband, Gautam Kitchlu, welcomed son Neil in April this year. Since then, even though Kajal has shared picture of her son on social media, she has always tried to shield his face. But the couple didn’t try to hide Neil from the cameras at the airport recently.

The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they left for an undisclosed location. Kajal not only revealed the five-month-old’s face but also happily posed for the paparazzi. Kajal was dressed in simple traditional attire as she pushed baby Neil’s stroller.

Check out Neil Kitchlu’s first pictures –

Actor Kajal Aggarwal arrives at Mumbai airport with son Neil. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Kajal Aggarwal arrives at Mumbai airport with son Neil. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal with son Neil at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Kajal Aggarwal with son Neil at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Kajal Aggarwal poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After a maternity break, Kajal is all set to return to the big screen with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which was delayed after an on-set accident that claimed the lives of three crew members and injured 10 others. The film is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film Indian. Kajal had recently uploaded a long post expressing the excitement she feels about returning to work. The actor is learning martial arts and horse riding for her part in the film.

In the post, Kajal wrote about how great it feels to come back to work after delivering a baby. She shared that her body has changed after motherhood, but it is important to keep pushing.