scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal, husband Gautam Kitchlu reveals son Neil’s face for the first time. See pictures

Actor Kaja Aggarwal welcomed baby boy Neil in April and has now revealed his face to the public for the first time.

Kajal AggarwalActor Kajal Aggarwal finally reveals son Niel's face. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial/ )

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her businessman husband, Gautam Kitchlu, welcomed son Neil in April this year. Since then, even though Kajal has shared picture of her son on social media, she has always tried to shield his face. But the couple didn’t try to hide Neil from the cameras at the airport recently.

Also Read |Kajal Aggarwal opens up about suffering from ‘massive mom’s guilt’

The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they left for an undisclosed location. Kajal not only revealed the five-month-old’s face but also happily posed for the paparazzi. Kajal was dressed in simple traditional attire as she pushed baby Neil’s stroller.

Check out Neil Kitchlu’s first pictures –

Kajal Aggarwal Actor Kajal Aggarwal arrives at Mumbai airport with son Neil. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajal Agarwal Actor Kajal Aggarwal with son Neil at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajal Aggarwal Actor Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajal Aggarwal Actor Kajal Aggarwal poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After a maternity break, Kajal is all set to return to the big screen with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which was delayed after an on-set accident that claimed the lives of three crew members and injured 10 others. The film is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film Indian. Kajal had recently uploaded a long post expressing the excitement she feels about returning to work. The actor is learning martial arts and horse riding for her part in the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup

In the post, Kajal wrote about how great it feels to come back to work after delivering a baby. She shared that her body has changed after motherhood, but it is important to keep pushing.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 04:43:43 pm
Next Story

Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son Bhavya to contest bypoll from their Adampur bastion on BJP ticket

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

gauri khan birthday
Gauri Khan turns 52: Her thoughts on husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement