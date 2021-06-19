Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu relives ‘happy memories’ in 30 pictures, actor says ‘I love such public declarations’

Gautam Kitchlu is husband goals, and his post for Kajal Aggarwal is proof. (Photo: Gautam Kitchlu/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu dropped an adorable message for his wife on her 36th birthday. He shared a video that featured 30 unseen photos of the couple. He titled the video as “30 pictures that sum up 300,000+ happy memories.”

Gautam wrote, “Love is probably about sharing that popcorn. Or giving up your ‘me time’ so that you can have more ‘us’ time. It’s about being a pillow on long journeys. Or agreeing to watch the same show on telly.”

He added, “Love is being excited about ice-cream when you want piping hot cocoa instead. It is about waking up just to watch the sunrise when all you wanted to do was sleep in till noon. Love is….about declaring my feelings in a post like this once in a while.” In response to his lovely post, Kajal admitted that she loves such “public declarations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

Kajal married Gautam on October 30, 2020. Their wedding was a private ceremony with only close family members and friends in attendance.

Earlier this year, Kajal penned a long post being grateful for several things, including “marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings.”

“It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then – ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’ cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings!” she wrote.

She also expressed that she is grateful “to resume work, taking a new leap into new ventures- @discernliving‘s #Kitched – a labour of love taking shape and form is an indescribable feeling.”

“Grateful for a new lease of life after a very threatening accident. MOST IMPORTANTLY, I’m grateful for the health of family and friends, feel deeply for those who have experienced the pain of loss over near and dear ones, and look at 2021 with renewed hope that the deeper meaning that we have found in 2020 will help us be better, kinder people from here on,” she concluded.

Apart from Gautam, Kajal received birthday wishes from her friends in the industry. Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Keerthy Suresh and others took to Twitter to wish the actor.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a photo with Kajal on the Instagram story. “Wishing you abundance of joy and all things you desire,” she wrote. Keerthy Suresh tweeted, “Happy birthday, Kajal. Wishing you a lovely year ahead.” Lakshmi Manchu shared a common display picture for Kajal’s fans and wrote, “Hope you continue to amaze us with your talent. Sending you the best wishes and love.”

Nisha Aggarwal called Kajal Aggarwal ‘the best Masi’, shared this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram) Nisha Aggarwal called Kajal Aggarwal ‘the best Masi’, shared this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram)

Here’s another picture of Kajal Aggarwal with her nephew Ishaan. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram) Here’s another picture of Kajal Aggarwal with her nephew Ishaan. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram)

Here's the Official Common DP To Celebrate @MsKajalAggarwal’s B'day 💥❤️

Happy Birthday to the Lovely #KajalAggarwal! Hope you continue to amaze us with your talent. Sending you the best wishes & love 🤗

Design : @madbirdstudio #HappyBirthdayKajal @KajalTrends @kajalismteamoff pic.twitter.com/7rxV8YC2j8 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 18, 2021

Extremely happy to launch the birthday CDP of @MsKajalAggarwal ♥️ You have been an inspiration to so many .. To a self willed, strong and beautiful soul 🤗 Happy birthday 🥳 🎂 #HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/dlnBsPEk1S — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 18, 2021

Samantha Akkineni tweeted, “You have been an inspiration to so many. To a self willed, strong and beautiful soul.”

Kajal Aggarwal’s sister and actor Nisha Aggarwal shared adorable pictures of Kajal with her son Ishaan Valecha. She tagged Kajal as “the best Masi in the world.”

Music composer Thaman S also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Kajal on Twitter.