Kajal Aggarwal rings in husband Gautam Kitchlu’s birthday with son Neil, calls him ‘best papa in the whole world’

August 17, 2022 12:37:02 pm
Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media to wish husband Gautam Kitchlu on his birthday. Kajal shared a few photos with Gautam and son Neil and called him her ‘partner in crime’. The Singham actor shared a family photo as the parents held baby Neil lovingly. She wrote in the caption, “Happiest birthday to the best papa in the whole world ❤️🌏 we love you! @kitchlug.”
In another photo, Kajal shared how Gautam is her ‘BFF’. She wrote in the caption, “My partner in crime, my bff, my 3am and 12 noon ! Have the happiest birthday with everything that your heart desires now and forever ❤️”.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kajal and Gautam got married in November 2020. Since the wedding was held during the pandemic, it was a low-key affair. The couple welcomed their son Neil in April 2022.
View this post on Instagram
On the film front, Kajal Aggarwal’s next big project is Indian 2. The Kamal Haasan film has been through many obstacles and has been in the making since 2019. After an accident on the set of the film in February 2020, where three crew members lost their life, the film’s shoot has been on a halt. Soon after the accident, the pandemic began, hence pushing the shoot even further.
Kajal Aggarwal, who was present on the set at the time of the accident, had shared on Twitter, “Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected, untimely loss of my colleagues from last night. Krishna, Chandran and Madhu. Sending love, strength and my deepest condolences to your families. May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions.” She added, “In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life.”
Indian 2 is set to resume its shoot in September now. In a recent Instagram LIVE, Kajal confirmed that she will be resuming the shoot. “I am going to resume shooting for Indian 2 from September 13,” she said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Helmed by Shankar, the film was shelved temporarily due to an alleged disagreement between the director and Lyca Productions but Kamal Haasan had later hinted that the film is back on track.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Kajal Aggarwal rings in husband Gautam Kitchlu’s birthday with son Neil, calls him ‘best papa in the whole world’
Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside temple at Jalsa’s entrance, offers prayers at 4 am
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case
Ghaziabad: Woman given spiked drink, gang raped after birthday party
Virat Kohli on the need to prioritise mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I’ve felt alone’
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
AIADMK conflict: Madras HC orders status-quo over July 11 GC meet
Prithviraj, Mohanlal pose together to announce the beginning of Lucifer 2
What the West gets wrong about India even after 75 years of independence
Vivo V25 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications
Ravi Shastri had very little tolerance for failure: Dinesh Karthik
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for your ‘crypto-wallets’