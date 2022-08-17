Kajal Aggarwal rings in husband Gautam Kitchlu’s birthday with son Neil, calls him ‘best papa in the whole world’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media to wish husband Gautam Kitchlu on his birthday. Kajal shared a few photos with Gautam and son Neil and called him her ‘partner in crime’. The Singham actor shared a family photo as the parents held baby Neil lovingly. She wrote in the caption, “Happiest birthday to the best papa in the whole world ❤️🌏 we love you! @kitchlug.”

In another photo, Kajal shared how Gautam is her ‘BFF’. She wrote in the caption, “My partner in crime, my bff, my 3am and 12 noon ! Have the happiest birthday with everything that your heart desires now and forever ❤️”.

Kajal and Gautam got married in November 2020. Since the wedding was held during the pandemic, it was a low-key affair. The couple welcomed their son Neil in April 2022.

On the film front, Kajal Aggarwal’s next big project is Indian 2. The Kamal Haasan film has been through many obstacles and has been in the making since 2019. After an accident on the set of the film in February 2020, where three crew members lost their life, the film’s shoot has been on a halt. Soon after the accident, the pandemic began, hence pushing the shoot even further.

Kajal Aggarwal, who was present on the set at the time of the accident, had shared on Twitter, “Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected, untimely loss of my colleagues from last night. Krishna, Chandran and Madhu. Sending love, strength and my deepest condolences to your families. May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions.” She added, “In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life.”

Indian 2 is set to resume its shoot in September now. In a recent Instagram LIVE, Kajal confirmed that she will be resuming the shoot. “I am going to resume shooting for Indian 2 from September 13,” she said.

Helmed by Shankar, the film was shelved temporarily due to an alleged disagreement between the director and Lyca Productions but Kamal Haasan had later hinted that the film is back on track.