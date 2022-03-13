Kajal Aggarwal hugs her paw-baby Mia in a new photo, sister Nisha says ‘This change is so beautiful’

Kajal Aggarwal is set to welcome her first baby. The actor has been sharing photos from her maternity photoshoot on Instagram, which are receiving a lot of love from her well-wishes. On Sunday, she shared a happy picture of herself with her paw-baby Mia, who became an integral part of Kajal’s family in 2021. Kajal, who earlier admitted of having phobia of dogs, is seen lovingly holding Mia. As soon as she shared the picture, her sister Nisha Aggarwal commented, “Adorable ❤️ how love grows na.. this change is so beautiful and makes us realize it’s all about acceptance.. from not wanting pets to loving dearest Mia with all your heart ♥️”

Last year, Kajal Aggarwal shared Mia’s photo and introduced her to her fandom. “Everyone who knows me, knows that I’ve had a phobia of dogs, from childhood. @kitchlug on the other hand has always been a dog lover, grown up with pets and understands the meaning of true compassion so beautifully! Life teaches us to be inclusive and spread love. Mia has brought with her so much more joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in our life. I can’t wait to see how this journey unfolds for us,” she wrote as the caption.

Kajal married Gautam Kitchlu in 2020 after dating for several years. It was Gautam who shared the news of Kajal’s pregnancy.

Earlier this week, Kajal shared a picture with Gautam and wrote, “This is us.” In the photo, while Gautam is holding Mia and cannot take his eyes off Kajal, the actor is caressing her baby bump. Later, she posted a gorgeous picture of herself, which she captioned, “Anticipation.”

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika. She also has Chiranjeevi’s Acharya up for release.