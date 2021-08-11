Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous as she celebrates her first Haryali Teej, see photos

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her first ever Haryali Teej after getting married to Gautam Kitchlu. The actor, who got married last year, shared adorable photos on her Instagram account wishing her fans on the festival. In one of the photos, the actor is seen flaunting her mehendi, while in another, she is seen posing with her mother Vinay Aggarwal.

Kajal got married on October 30, 2020. The wedding was a private affair attended by the actor’s family and close friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal with her mother. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal with her mother. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

A candid picture of Kajal Aggarwal. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) A candid picture of Kajal Aggarwal. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

“And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug,” she wrote as the caption of her first picture with Gautam after the two got married.

Earlier this year, Gautam shared an adorable post on Kajal’s birthday. Sharing a video of 30 photos, Gautam took Kajal’s fans on a trip of his happy memories with the actor. “Love is probably about sharing that popcorn. Or giving up your ‘me time’ so that you can have more ‘us’ time. It’s about being a pillow on long journeys. Or agreeing to watch the same show on telly. Love is being excited about ice-cream when you want piping hot cocoa instead. It is about waking up just to watch the sunrise when all you wanted to do was sleep in till noon. Love is….about declaring my feelings in a post like this once in a while. P.S – I’m not complaining about the last movie we watched OR the ice-cream OR the sunrise,” he wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Kajal wrapped her film Uma. In a statement, the actor said her character has left her with a “beautiful hangover”.

“I’ve had a fabulous experience working on Uma. My director Tathagata Singha, producer Avishek Ghosh, all the artists and technicians were wonderful. There are certain characters that just stay with you and Uma is going to leave me with a massive, beautiful hangover! This is one film which is all heart, I’m very excited about and will always cherish,” she said.

Besides Uma, Kajal Aggarwal has several films in her kitty, including Hey Sinamika, Indian 2 and Acharya.