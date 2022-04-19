Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu blessed with ‘an adorable boy’, confirms sister Nisha Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu have embraced parenthood. The two welcomed “an adorable boy on Tuesday morning,” Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal told indianexpress.com. She also shared that both, the mother and the baby, are doing well and are absolutely healthy.

Nisha described the news as the “best ever” news. Earlier in the day, Nisha took to Instagram to tease Kajal fans that she is about to share some news with them. “Such a happy day it is.. I can’t wait to share some very special news with you all,” her post read.

Kajal and Gautam got married in 2020. Gautam took to his Instagram account earlier this year to announce that the two are set to become parents.

Earlier this week, Kajal penned an emotional note talking about how Gautam is going to be a “terrific father.”

“In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to.”

She further wrote, “Our lives are going to change drastically, and I’m so grateful for that. We won’t have all the alone time we have now- we won’t be able to go to the movies every weekend, or lay around and sleep + binge watch shows, we probably won’t go out impromptu partying for a while or have as many date nights… BUT we will have a beautiful baby that will fill our hearts with so much joy. There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren’t feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet. You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live.”

She also spoke about embracing motherhood. Flaunting her baby bump, Kajal wrote how motherhood can be beautiful and “messy.” “One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours,” she shared on Instagram.