Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu introduce their ‘first child’: ‘Brought so much more joy, cuddles, excitement’

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu recently introduced the ‘newest member’ of their family. On Sunday evening, the couple took to their Instagram account and shared photos of their puppy Mia. Gautam introduced Mia as the couple’s ‘first child’. He wrote, “Finally convinced @kajalaggarwalofficial.” Kajal, on the other hand, shared that she had a phobia of dogs from childhood but she cannot wait to see how her journey unfolds with Mia.

“Introducing the newest addition to our family, little Mia ! Everyone who knows me, knows that I’ve had a phobia of dogs, from childhood. @kitchlug on the other hand has always been a dog lover, grown up with pets and understands the meaning of true compassion so beautifully! Life teaches us to be inclusive and spread love. Mia has brought with her so much more joy, cuddles, excitement (and lots of hard work!) in our life. I can’t wait to see how this journey unfolds for us,” Kajal wrote.

As soon as Kajal Aggarwal posted photos, friends of the actor dropped adorable comments welcoming Mia. While Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Mamma Mia!”, Esha Gupta mentioned that she will come soon to meet Mia. Hansika Motwani wrote, “Aww! Sho cute,” while Nisha Aggarwal wrote, “She is so adorable.” Lakshmi Manchu commented, “Mia will open another valve in your heart Kaj. She looks too adorable.”

As per reports, Kajal is currently busy wrapping up all the shoots of her upcoming films as she is expecting her first child with Gautam.

Kajal Aggarwal has Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Tathagata Singha directorial Uma in her kitty.