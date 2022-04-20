Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu announce newborn baby boy’s name, maasi Nisha calls him ‘precious munchkin’ 

Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby boy on Tuesday and on Wednesday, Gautam took to social media to share the announcement with the world. He also shared the name of their baby boy – Neil Kitchlu.

Gautam shared on Instagram, “Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings ❤️🙏🏻 @kajalaggarwalofficial.” His Instagram post read, “We are delighted to announce the birth of Neil Kitchlu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

Earlier, Kajal’s sister Nisha shared with indianexpress.com that the family welcomed “an adorable boy on Tuesday morning.” Nisha took to Instagram stories on Wednesday as she reposted Gautam’s announcement and penned a beautiful note welcoming her nephew.

“Yesterday morning was the most perfect! We welcomed our precious munchkin who makes our world so much more beautiful. The most beautiful smile.. his twinkling eyes brightened up our day. His tiny little feet and hands, the most perfect nails if you please.. We are thrilled to have you in our world Neil Kitchlu. Well done Kajal and Gautam and thank u for this sweetest bundle,” she wrote.

Kajal’s sister Nisha wrote a note welcoming her nephew Neil. Kajal’s sister Nisha wrote a note welcoming her nephew Neil.

A few days ago, Kajal wrote a note for Gautam where she said that he would be a wonderful father to their baby. “Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet. You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live,” read a part of her note.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in 2020.