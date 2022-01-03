Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump as she poses with Gautam Kitchlu in Goa. See photo

Kajal Aggarwal on Monday treated fans to a photo of herself and husband Gautam Kitchlu. She wore a body hugging black dress with a high slilt, while Gautam sported a black t-shirt and a blue jeans. The actor looked stunning as she went for a no-make up look. She was also seen flaunting her baby bump. The picture comes two days after her husband announced that the two are expecting their first child. “Here’s looking at you 2022,” Gautam wrote along with a beautiful picture of Kajal and a pregnant emoji.

Kajal and Gautam rang in New Year in Goa. On Monday morning, Kajal shared a picture of her husband with a caption that read, “Behind every successful man is his… Gorgeous (ahem!) wife , taking pictures!” In her New Year post, the actor spoke about new beginnings. “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam. Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts,” she shared.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are in Goa. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are in Goa. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kajal has an interesting lineup of projects. The actor will feature in Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Uma and Indian 2. While in Acharya, she will be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi, Indian 2 will see her sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan. Hey Sinamika stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.