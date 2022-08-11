Kajal Aggarwal and her son pay tribute to SS Rajamouli by recreating scene from Baahubali

August 11, 2022 4:01:58 pm
The Baahubali series has many memorable scenes, and Kattappa placing Mahendra Baahubali’s leg on his head is definitely on top of the list. As a tribute to the film, Kajal Aggarwal recreated the scene with her son Neil, and she shared the picture on Instagram. The actor also said that she is dedicating it to SS Rajamouli.
Sharing the photo, she wrote, “@ssrajamoul sir, this is Neil’s and my dedication to you! How could we not (sic).”
Kajal Aggarwal and her long-time friend Gautam Kitchulu got married in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child on April 19, 2022. The actor has been sharing many photos of her son in the past few weeks.
The actor first shared her son’s picture with a heartfelt message. She wrote, “I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body (sic).”
Subscriber Only Stories
Kajal Aggarwal and SS Rajamouli have worked together in the historical fantasy film Magadheera (2009). The movie had Ram Charan in the lead role and became a hit across southern states. In a way, the film laid the foundation for what was to come from Rajamouli.
Kajal will next join the sets of Shankar-Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which has been put on hold after a fatal accident on the sets of the film.
