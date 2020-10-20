Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam

Justin Prabhakaran came into limelight in Tollywood with Dear Comrade. (Photo: Justin Prabhakaran/Facebook)

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam on Tuesday announced that Justin Prabhakar of Dear Comrade fame will compose the music for the much-awaited project.

Justin Prabhakaran will be scoring the music for the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, the shooting of Radhe Shyam is presently underway in Italy.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie are set to unveil a special motion poster on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday on October 23.

Radhe Shyam also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murali Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan.

Vamsi, Pramod, and Praseedha are producing the film under UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies banners. Veteran actor UV Krishnam Raju is the presenter.

