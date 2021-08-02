Jr NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu trailer promises thrill, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 title logo unveiled

The promo for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu (the Telugu version for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire), which will be hosted by Jr NTR, is finally out. The promo for the show, which will telecast on the Telugu channel Gemini, revealed that the show will go on air in August. The premiere date, however, is yet to be announced.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’s (EMK) promo begins with a college lecturer losing his job due to the coronavirus pandemic. He later takes up a job as chef of a mobile canteen to make both ends meet. His fortunes change after he gets a chance to contest in EMK and win Rs 25 lakh. He also wins the heart of host Jr NTR by revealing his plans to lead an inspiring life with the winning amount. From there, Tarak takes the lead and says, “Here, you can win the hearts and the money as well. Here, the dream is yours to achieve, and the story is yours. The game is mine, and Rs 1 crore is yours. Come and win Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.”

EMK is the second time Jr NTR will be seen on the host’s chair. Earlier, he impressed the audience when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 logo unveiled

The title logo for the much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 (BB5) was also unveiled by its makers on Sunday. With the show’s traditional soundtrack in the background, the new logo is designed like a maze.

According to the industry buzz, the fifth season will begin in September. The contestants’ list for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is yet to be out.

While the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR, Nani took the anchoring responsibilities for its second season. Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted the third and fourth seasons. If the reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna will host the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu as well.