Jr NTR’s Dragon glimpse drops on his birthday, reveals his leanest, deadliest avatar yet

The makers of Dragon released the film’s first glimpse on Tuesday, just minutes before Jr NTR’s 43rd birthday. The glimpse was released across multiple digital platforms and also screened in selected theatres, with the makers simultaneously confirming the project’s official title as Dragon. The film had previously been referred to by the working title NTRNeel.

The film is set in 1967 and revolves around the opium trade, with an organisation called the Afghan Trading Company at the centre of the story. Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the female lead, provides the narration in the glimpse, laying out the contours of this world before NTR’s character appears on screen.

NTR plays Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. The name itself drew attention online. In his previous films, Neel gave Yash the name Rocky in KGF and Prabhas the name Deva in Salaar. Luger marks a departure from that pattern, taking its name from a German pistol rather than following the route of a conventional mass-hero name.

The dialogue NTR delivers in the glimpse, “Devudu naako varamichchaadu. Trigger nokkagaane marchipovadam, (God gave me a boon, whenever I press the trigger, I can forget)” has been among the most shared moments from the video on social media since the release.

Scale, cast and craft

The glimpse introduces a large number of characters in a short span. The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett, alongside NTR and Rukmini Vasanth.

NTR’s physical transformation for the role has been visible in the glimpse. He appears noticeably leaner than in his recent outings, which works in favour of the character’s aesthetic.

Neel’s approach this time around

When Prashanth Neel released the Salaar glimpse in 2023, the criticism that followed was fairly specific: Prabhas was barely visible, and the video prioritised mood over actually showing its lead actor. With Dragon, Neel has taken a different approach. The glimpse uses its extended runtime to walk the audience through the film’s world, the power structure within the Afghan Trading Company, and the central conflict, before building toward NTR’s introduction.

Similarly, the visual grammar is unmistakably Neel’s. The colour palette, the framing of action, the layered background score, the way violence is treated on screen all carry the same markers of his previous films.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: Films she left behind: Twisha Sharma’s journey from Miss Pune to Prime Video thriller

Dragon is produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. T-Series, through Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is presenting the film.

The film was originally dated for June 25, 2026, but was pushed back. It is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 11, 2027.