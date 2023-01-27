scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Jr NTR’s cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapses during political rally, rushed to hospital

Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered cardiac arrest on Friday.

Nandamuri Taraka RatnaNandamuri Taraka Ratna is 39. (Photo: Twitter/NTarakaRatna)

Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed during a road show in Kuppam in Chittoor district on Friday. He is the cousin of Tollywood stars Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram and the grandson of late movie icon NT Rama Rao.

According to reports, Ratna, 39, suffered a cardiac arrest during a political rally. Ratna was part of the political foot march that was launched by former chief minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh.

Reports claim that Nandamuri Taraka Ratna took part in a puja ceremony at the Lakshmipuram Sri Varadaraja Swamy Temple, following which he joined prayers at a nearby mosque. While coming out of the mosque, he collapsed. The videos from the spot show members of the TDP party pushing through the crowd to take him to the hospital.

A Telugu TV 9 report said that Ratna was rushed to a nearby hospital and he had no pulse when he reached there. It’s said his pulse was revived after first aid treatment and then he was moved to a bigger hospital. The report said that the angiogram test revealed that Ratna had a 90 per cent blockage in a left artery. The hospital is expected to make a statement on his present health condition soon.

After learning about the news, movie star Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is Ratna’s uncle, reached the hospital. “His vital parameters are now okay. The doctors are putting in their maximum effort and are very positive about his recovery. The doctors have advised the family to shift him to Bengaluru for further medical care. We’re thinking of shifting him to Bengaluru. Not yet decided whether to air left him or take him by road,” Balakrishna told media at the hospital.

Balakrishna was confident that Ratna would make a full recovery with the blessings and prayers of his family and fans.

