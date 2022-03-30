Jr NTR says he wasn’t ‘having fun’ as an actor until this life-changing moment, reveals his favourite scene from RRR

Actor Jr NTR, or Taarak, said in an interview that he had lost his innocence as a performer, and simply wasn’t having fun anymore. But the birth of his first child changed him. When he saw the innocence on his child’s face, he resolved to bring back a spontaneity to his work.

In the same interview, to Film Companion, Taarak also spoke about the scene closest to his heart in the recently released epic RRR, in which he stars alongside his close friend Ram Charan. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film opened to resounding success at the box office.

“Why is everything so calculated? I know what’s going to happen. When I’m doing a movie, why am I so prepared? Why am I not having fun when my director wants me to give out a certain expression?” Taarak recalled asking himself after becoming a dad. “I did this film called Dammu. Everyday, working on that film was challenging. Everyday, I used to run to my location, knowing that I was going to explore something new. It’s that survival instinct that I had developed; that adrenaline rush… I started chasing that feeling.”

Taarak said that shooting for the song Komuram Bheemudo was the most difficult for him. “It was really, really, really challenging. I’m going to cherish that song for a very, very, very long time,” he said, explaining further, “It’s that innocence that he has; he hails from a forest. He hasn’t seen ‘developed humans’ by then. You know how tribals are, they’re innocent like animals. They’re strong when they’re on their turf, but when you put him in this world of humans, he’s very innocent. And for the first time, his innocence and trust has been broken…” Taarak also recalled how Rajamouli would chase him around on set ‘like an animal’, to make up for the lack of actual tigers in a key scene.

RRR, also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos, released in theatres on March 25. The film has broken several box office records, and has made more than Rs 500 crore worldwide in less than a week of release.