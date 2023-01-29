Jr NTR visits cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna at hospital, says he is ‘stable but critical’

Telugu star Jr NTR visited his cousin and actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna at the Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. Tarak said Ratna, who suffered a massive heart attack on January 27, is “fighting and responding to the medical treatment”.

Jr NTR told reporters, “He’s fighting and responding to the medical treatment. Apart from his own will power, he has our grandfather’s blessings and prayers of all his well-wishers. He’s stable but critical. He’s not on ECMO.”

Actors Kalyan Ram, Shivarajkumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna also visited the hospital. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar accompanied Jr NTR.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who is the grandson of late movie icon NT Rama Rao, was initially rushed to a hospital in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. He was later shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru.

On Saturday, the hospital issued a statement which read, “He is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team including Cardiologists, Intensivists, and other specialists at NH. He remains in a critical state on maximal support. He will continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment in the coming days. We request that visitors be discouraged at this point in time, as we ensure privacy and uninterrupted treatment for Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.”

Taraka Ratna was taking part in a political event for TDP leader Nara Lokesh when he suffered a heart attacked and collapsed.