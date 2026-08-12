Jr NTR undergoes successful shoulder surgery, set to recover in 2 to 3 months

Actor Jr NTR underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery at Hyderabad on Wednesday, following an injury he sustained to his shoulder in late July. The hospital has confirmed the procedure went smoothly and the actor is now recovering under medical supervision.

The injury was first reported around July 27, when NTR’s team issued a health update stating that doctors had advised six to eight weeks of complete rest. However, after further evaluation over the following weeks, a team of orthopeadic specialists at KIMS hospital determined that arthroscopic surgery would offer a quicker and more complete recovery than rest alone. The decision to operate was formally announced by NTR’s office on August 11, a day before the procedure.

The surgery was performed at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, by a team of orthopaedic surgeons led by Dr R.A. Puncharandra Tejaswi, Dr Nithin Bejjanki, Dr Madhusudan Rao and Dr Srinivas Rao Suparaneni.

In an official health bulletin issued after the procedure, KIMS Hospitals confirmed the outcome. “The surgery was completely successful and NTR is doing fine. He will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision. Doctors anticipate that he can return to his normal self within a 2 to 3-month timeframe,” the bulletin read.

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The recovery timeline means NTR is expected to be back to full fitness by October or November 2026. His medical team will continue to monitor his progress closely during this period, with the rehabilitation programme focused on a gradual return to his regular routine.

What this means for his upcoming films

The surgery and the two-to-three-month recovery window are likely to affect the shooting schedules of NTR’s upcoming projects. The actor is currently attached to a high-profile, as-yet-untitled film with KGF director Prashanth Neel, tentatively referred to as NTR Neel or Dragon by fans and trade circles. The project, which has been in development for some time, had generated significant expectations given the combination of NTR and the director behind the KGF and Salaar franchises. Any resumption or commencement of principal photography on the film will now depend on NTR’s recovery and clearance from his medical team.

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He is also expected to return for Devara: Part 2, the sequel to his 2024 action drama Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, though that project’s timeline had not been formally announced even before the surgery.

NTR’s last theatrical release was War 2 (2025), Ayan Mukerji’s action thriller for Yash Raj Films, in which he played the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan. Before that, Devara: Part 1 released in September 2024. His career-defining turn came with RRR (2022), which grossed over ₹1,200 crore globally and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

NTR’s team has requested fans and the media to respect the actor’s privacy during the recovery period and has assured that further updates on his health will be shared periodically.