Jr NTR to undergo shoulder surgery in Hyderabad

Telugu star Jr NTR recently suffered a shoulder injury and was initially advised complete rest for six to eight weeks. However, according to the latest update from his team, the actor will undergo surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad on Wednedsay (August 12).

The surgical procedure was recommended by medical experts after a thorough evaluation.

“NTR will be undergoing shoulder surgery tomorrow at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad. The surgery has been scheduled following a medical evaluation of the shoulder injury. The team of doctors is working towards ensuring NTR’s smooth recovery. We will keep you updated on his progress following the surgery. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the statement read.