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Jr NTR to undergo shoulder surgery in Hyderabad
Following his recent shoulder injury, actor Jr NTR will undergo surgery in Hyderabad on August 12.
Telugu star Jr NTR recently suffered a shoulder injury and was initially advised complete rest for six to eight weeks. However, according to the latest update from his team, the actor will undergo surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad on Wednedsay (August 12).
The surgical procedure was recommended by medical experts after a thorough evaluation.
“NTR will be undergoing shoulder surgery tomorrow at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad. The surgery has been scheduled following a medical evaluation of the shoulder injury. The team of doctors is working towards ensuring NTR’s smooth recovery. We will keep you updated on his progress following the surgery. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the statement read.
ALSO READ | ‘One spear, one purpose’: Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for mythological spectacle
When Jr NTR sustained an injury
On July 27, Jr NTR’s team revealed that the actor had suffered a shoulder injury and had been advised complete rest for six to eight weeks.
“We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the statement read.
While Jr NTR’s team did not specify how the injury occurred, the actor is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. It is yet to be clarified whether he sustained the injury on the sets of the film.
About Dragon
Dragon is set against the backdrop of 1967 and revolves around the opium trade. Jr NTR will play the role of Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. The film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett. It has been jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Dragon was originally scheduled to hit theatres on June 25, 2026, but was postponed, and is now set for release on June 11, 2027.
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