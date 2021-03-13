Jr NTR to host Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, calls the show a ‘big responsibility.’ Watch teaser

Actor Jr NTR is returning to television with the popular reality show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor announced on Twitter that in this show “the story, the dreams and the money is yours but the game is mine.”

He shared a teaser that has the actor briefing the audience about the game. By the end of the teaser, Jr NTR signs off as “Your Rama Rao.” At the press conference, which took place in Hyderabad, when the actor was asked about the change of his name, Tarak replied, “You call me by any name with love, I will reply.”

The actor, who earlier marked his television debut as a host of the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, called Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu a “big responsibility” because “you have a script of the concept of the show but there is no script on how you talk to a contestant.”

He added, “When we pick a film, we like the script or the role. With this game, what I found interesting is that you have the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life. Bigg Boss limited that.”

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu earlier aired on Maa TV. It was called Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. The show saw Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi as hosts in previous seasons.

Talking about taking over as host of the show, Jr NTR said, “Nagarjuna sir and Chiranjeevi sir set a benchmark and while it will be challenging, I will try to push the boundaries.”

He said his aim as the host will be to work on the contestant’s confidence, “What you win is in your hands but I will make sure that when you leave the hot seat, you leave with a lot of confidence. I have always believed you can achieve success if you are confident.”

The RRR actor concluded the interaction by stating that he is extremely excited for RRR and cannot wait for his audience to watch him and his co-star Ram Charan play their respective roles in the SS Rajamouli film.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will air on Gemini TV. It will also stream on Sun NXT.