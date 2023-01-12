scorecardresearch
Jr NTR thanks Golden Globes winner MM Keeravani in a special video. Here’s what he said

Even as Jr NTR is getting trolled for his English accent while speaking to Variety reporters at the 80th Golden Globes Awards, the actor has come out with a video thanking everyone in Telugu.

Jr NTRJr NTR from RRR's Naatu Naatu.

Jr NTR has released a new video from the US congratulating music composer MM Keeravani for his historic Golden Globes win for the song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. In the video, Jr NTR thanked all his fans for the support and heaped praise on Keeravani.

He said, “Namaskar to all. You already know how big a hit RRR is in America. It was nominated for Golden Globes in two categories and Keeravani garu won in one category. Keeravani garu is a great music director who gave so many great songs, not only to the film industry but to my movies as well. In the presence of all of you, I am conveying my wishes to him.”

He added, “RRR has become a global sensation and it was because of your blessings. The affection from the media, my friends and colleagues and technicians from the industry, and most importantly, the love from fans have helped RRR in getting recognition. Of course, Ragamouli’s effort was also there. Today, RRR’s recognition as a Telugu cinema and an Indian film are only because of your blessings. I bow my head and thank you all for it.”

Jr NTR was trolled on Twitter for his English accent at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. He was criticised for speaking with a fake accent during a chat with Variety reporters at the award function. However, many have also come out in support of him including actor Gulshan Devaiah, who asked everyone to let Jr NTR spread his wings.

While RRR won the Best Original Song award, it couldn’t win Golden Globes’ Best Non-English Language Film award and lost it to Argentina 1985.

