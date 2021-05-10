Jr NTR tests positive for coronavirus

Telugu actor Jr NTR has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor and his family members are under home quarantine, following all the Covid-19 protocols. In a tweet, Jr NTR also urged his fans not to worry about his health.

The Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava star tweeted, “I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe. (sic)”

Jr NTR is the latest Telugu celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. Earlier Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Kalyaan Dhev, Nivetha Thomas were also diagnosed with Covid-19.

On the work front, Jr NTR is working on magnum opus RRR aka Ranam Roudram Rudhiram with director SS Rajamouli. The film, which marks his first collaboration with Ram Charan, is slated for an October 13 release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

After finishing RRR, NTR will join hands with director Koratala Siva for a social drama. It his second collaboration with the director after the blockbuster film Janatha Garage.