Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Jr NTR tests negative for Covid-19: ‘Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight’

Jr NTR is shooting for magnum opus SS Rajamouli's RRR, in which he is seen in the character of Komaram Bheem.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
May 25, 2021 10:54:04 am
Jr NTR in RRR movieA still of Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR. (Photo: PR Handout)

Jr NTR has said that he has tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday. The 38-year-old on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and thanked all who have wished him for a speedy recovery after the Covid-19 diagnosis. “Happy to state that I’ve tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes,” he wrote in a tweet and also thanked the team of doctors who took care of him during isolation.

In another tweet, he asserted that “Covid-19 needs to be taken very seriously” while stating that it can be cured with “good care and a positive frame of mind.”

He wrote: “Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home.”

Jr NTR is presently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, in which he is seen in the character of Komaram Bheem. The movie is in the last leg of its shoot. After that, he will team up with directors Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel for projects NTR30 and NTR31, respectively.

