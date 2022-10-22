scorecardresearch
Jr NTR talks to fans in Japanese before RRR premiere, bows and says ‘konnichiwa’. Watch video

After having a blockbuster run in the Indian theaters, RRR has been creating waves in the international arena too. Before Japan, the film was received exceptionally well in the USA.

rrr japan releaseRRR released in Japan on Friday. (Photo: RRR_twinmovie/Twitter)

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR premiered in Japan on Friday amid much fanfare. The Japanese fans went gaga over the film’s two lead stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who were there to soak in the excitement. Jr NTR also addressed them in the theater and expressed his happiness on seeing the huge craze for Indian cinema in a foreign land.

A video of the actor from the film’s premiere has him addressing the crowd in Japanese. He then spoke in English and said, “It was my first time in Japan and a lot was running in my head. Coming to Japan was one of the most important things on my bucket list and after I came here, my whole impression of Japan has changed. The most sweetest and most humblest people live here and I just love Japan and I love you people.”

Before going for RRR’s premiere in Japan, Jr NTR also met a few Japanese fans in his hotel lobby who got too excited to see him. He gave them autographs and also clicked selfies with them.

The film’s official handle has also been sharing videos and photos from Japan where fans showered love on Indian cinema in their unique ways. A video showed the Japanese people holding flags that had ‘Vande Mataram’ written on them. “Proud moment for us to see the VANDE MATARAM flag in the hands of the Japanese and their love towards INDIA at the screening of #RRR… 🇮🇳❤️ JAI HIND!,” shared the official Twitter account of the film.

