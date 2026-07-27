Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised complete rest for 6-8 weeks

Telugu actor Jr NTR has sustained a shoulder injury and has been advised complete rest for six to eight weeks. The health update was shared by his team on Monday.

A statement by Jr NTR’s team read, “We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”