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Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised complete rest for 6-8 weeks
Actor Jr NTR has been advised complete rest for six to eight weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury.
Telugu actor Jr NTR has sustained a shoulder injury and has been advised complete rest for six to eight weeks. The health update was shared by his team on Monday.
A statement by Jr NTR’s team read, “We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”
While the actor’s team did not specify how the injury occurred, Jr NTR is currently filming Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. It remains unclear whether he sustained the injury on set.
Watch – Jr NTR’s Dragon glimpse reveals his leanest, deadliest avatar yet
Dragon is set in 1967 and revolves around the opium trade, with an organisation called the Afghan Trading Company at the centre of the story. NTR plays Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. The movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett,
The film is produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.
Also Read – NTK chief Seeman demands ban on Jr NTR-Trivikram film over Lord Murugan portrayal
Dragon was originally set to hit screens on June 25, 2026, but was pushed back. It is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 11, 2027.
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