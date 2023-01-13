Jr NTR says SS Rajamouli is the only filmmaker to bring Indian film industry together: ‘He has erased those woods, those imaginary lines’

The team of RRR is overwhelmed with its big win at Golden Globes 2023. One of the film’s lead actors, Jr NTR has shared that people in Japan expressed their love for the movie in a way that even the Indian audience could not. In a recent interview, he also showered praise on the film’s director SS Rajamouli for bringing together the various film industries of India.

Speaking with Goldderby, Jr NTR said, “Before we came to the West to see people’s reactions to our film, we were in Japan, and there it has earned over 500 million Yen and it is no joke. I was there in Japan and I saw people crying. I think they have expressed their love for RRR more than India could.”

He also talked about the reaction of the audience in the West. He said, “Afterwards, we thought maybe the West talking about it (RRR) on social media… we thought you know we have our Indian crowds back there, maybe someone’s friend would have gone to the movie… maybe it was just one or two people, but no it was not one or two, it did not stop. It started increasing, multiplying and multiplying and then we were like, you know what, I think it’s for real.”

RRR is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who also gave another pan-India hit franchise, Baahubali. Speaking highly of the filmmaker, Jr NTR said, “We have Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri and so many film industries. But Rajamouli is the only director who has erased those woods, those imaginary lines and has brought the Indian film industry together.”

The actor also mentioned how passionate Rajamouli is while making his films. He revealed how during the shoot of RRR, Rajamouli wanted him and Ram Charan to hit each other for real and make that contact. Jr NTR shared, “I know how Rajamouli’s heroes are not normal human beings. They come with superpowers. RRR had gruesome action sequences where we have beaten each other up. That night sequence where Charan and I beat each other, we shot for it for 65 nights. There were times when I and Charan would apologise to each other for hitting each other. But 10 nights into it, we stopped apologising and were like, ‘Let’s just get done with this. I can’t take it anymore.'”

During the conversation, Jr NTR also mentioned his experience of attending the Golden Globes 2023. The actor was like any fan at the award ceremony who was fascinated to see actors whom he only saw on the screen. He said, “Everything about the Golden Globes was so amazing. I could see my favourite filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Salma Hayek. It was just so wonderful.”