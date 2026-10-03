‘Disgusting, shameless’: Jr NTR slams Chuttamalle deepfake of Janhvi Kapoor, vows legal action

Actor Jr NTR has strongly condemned an AI-generated deepfake video that uses footage from the ‘Chuttamalle’ song from his film Devara: Part 1 to depict his co-star Janhvi Kapoor in a sexually explicit and degrading manner. The actor has threatened legal action against those who created and circulated the morphed video.

In a post on X on Saturday, NTR opened with three words that made his reaction clear: “Disgusting. Sick. Shameless.”

He then pointed to the contradiction between the values Indian society claims to uphold and the reality of how AI technology is being misused.

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“In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where ‘Matrudevo Bhava’ is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible,” NTR wrote.