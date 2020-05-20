Jr NTR’s shredded physique will give you serious fitness goals

Jr NTR turns 37 today. Jr NTR turns 37 today.

Celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens on Tuesday released a photo of Jr NTR’s shredded physique. The picture was taken by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

“Very happy to present this unseen image of @tarak9999 .. I hope you all like it (sic),” tweeted Lloyd, who has also trained some of India’s biggest fitness icons like John Abraham and Ranveer Singh.

Very happy to present this unseen image of @tarak9999 .. I hope you all like it 😎 📸 By @DabbooRatnani #HappyBirthdayNTR 🎉#StayHomeStaySafe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3dzvynlUq3 — Lloyd Stevens (@lloydstevenspt) May 19, 2020

It is noteworthy that when Jr NTR made his screen debut as a lead actor in 2001 with Ninnu Choodalani, he was on the heavy side. At 5 feet 6 inches, he weighed over 100 kgs. And he lost massive 20-odd kgs for director SS Rajamouli’s Yamadonga in 2007. He physically looked his best in Temper in 2015. But, in the latest photo, he is in the best shape of his life.

Tarak began training with Lloyd Stevens to get ripped for director Trivikram Srinivas’ Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus, he was busy shooting for Rajamouli’s Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). Due to the nationwide lockdown, the filmmakers recently regretted that they won’t be able to release a special teaser or character poster for Tarak’s Komaram Bheem character.

