Jr NTR shares first photo of his newborn son

Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi welcomed their second son on June 14 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi welcomed their second son on June 14 at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Tollywood star Jr NTR today posted the first photo of his newborn son on his Instagram account. The photo showed the star’s firstborn Abhay Ram holding the new baby on his lap, posing for Tarak’s camera. “Welcoming the new #brat into the #bratpack ..photo courtesy #innocentmom. probably has no idea what’s coming her way(sic),” read the caption.

Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi welcomed their second son on June 14 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The couple, who got married in 2011, was blessed with Abhay on July 22, 2014.

On the career front, Jr NTR is currently busy with two big ticket films including Aravindha Sametha, which is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. On his 35th birthday, the actor made a splash on the internet by releasing the first look poster of his upcoming film. In the poster, he has flaunted his new chiseled physique leaving fans gushing.

Jr NTR worked out with celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens to get ripped for his upcoming film. It may be recalled that the actor was on the heavy side when he made his debut as an adult in 2001 with the film Ninnu Choodalani. And he only looked heavier with each film that he worked until 2007.

About 10 years ago, Jr NTR was weighing over 100-kg. He lost 20-odd kilos before he joined the sets of director SS Rajamouli’s Yamadonga. He physically looked his best in 2015 film Temper.

His current body transformation is seemingly on a different level. Jr NTR has also signed a SS Rajamouli film, which also stars Ram Charan Teja.

