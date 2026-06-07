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Jr NTR sends homemade cookies to fan’s children: ‘The kids are happy’
What began as a lighthearted comment on a baking post between actor Jr NTR and a fan ended with a signed box of chocolate chip cookies arriving at a fan's doorstep for his two young children.
Telugu actor Jr NTR posted photographs of his first batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies on Instagram on Friday evening. The post drew the usual wave of fan responses, but one comment in particular caught the actor’s attention.
A fan named Sai Teja replied in Telugu, jokingly asking the star to set aside two cookies for his young sons, Smaran and Stharaka. In his tweet, he wrote, “I have two young kids at my home, please send them some cookies, (sic)”
Jr NTR responded in the comments with a series of funny movie clips, asking Sai Teja for his address. Jokingly enough, the exchange went ahead.
That same afternoon, Jr NTR baked a second batch. On Saturday, a box of chocolate chip cookies arrived at Sai Teja’s home, accompanied by a handwritten note signed by the actor and dated June 6.
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Sai Teja posted videos of his children eating the cookies, which spread quickly across social media. In one of the clips, his daughter broke off a piece of her cookie and handed it to her uncle. Sai Teja described the gesture in a post as a bridge of kindness.
Thank you so very much @tarak9999 Mama 🤗🤗 with love Smaran and Stharaka 😘
What started as a casual comment actually turned into the sweetest surprise. Today, the cookies reached home. The kids are happy, i am on cloud nine with the autograph, and we are all just smiling at… pic.twitter.com/DkRU7PEMJK
— saiteja (@saitejaathoti) June 6, 2026
Jr NTR and the interaction
The exchange between Jr NTR and Sai Teja drew attention precisely because it was unscripted, and is very rare for an actor to do so. Fan interactions from stars of his stature are typically managed through official channels, meet-and-greet events or pre-planned social media campaigns. Responding to a casual comment with a movie clip and then following through with a personally signed box of cookies the next morning sits outside that pattern entirely.
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