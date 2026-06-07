Jr NTR sends homemade cookies to fan’s children: ‘The kids are happy’

Telugu actor Jr NTR posted photographs of his first batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies on Instagram on Friday evening. The post drew the usual wave of fan responses, but one comment in particular caught the actor’s attention.

A fan named Sai Teja replied in Telugu, jokingly asking the star to set aside two cookies for his young sons, Smaran and Stharaka. In his tweet, he wrote, “I have two young kids at my home, please send them some cookies, (sic)”

Jr NTR responded in the comments with a series of funny movie clips, asking Sai Teja for his address. Jokingly enough, the exchange went ahead.