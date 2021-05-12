Jr NTR: RRR never considered for OTT, willing to wait for cinemas

India is reeling under an aggressive second wave of the coronavirus and the grim situation begs the question: What will be the future of cinemas? Bollywood Salman Khan’s decision to release his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directly on an OTT platform is an indication of a paradigm shift that the business of cinema is likely to see in the coming days. However, not all filmmakers are likely to be as pragmatic as Salman. Tollywood star Jr NTR has promised that the makers of the upcoming film RRR will wait as long as it takes to release the film only in cinemas.

“RRR was never considered for an OTT release. There are certain films that need to be enjoyed as a community on a large screen. Would you enjoy watching Baahubali or Jurassic Park or Avengers on OTT? No. We never thought about doing that, we were willing to wait for cinemas. We have a ray of hope, we know people will come back to watch films. India lives on movies. We take them very seriously as audiences. RRR is one such movie,” Tarak told Deadline.

Tarak strongly believes that RRR could be the film that could bring back the people to theatres when cinemas open up again after the second wave of the virus comes under control. He is confident that like director SS Rajamouli’s global hit Baahubali, RRR will also make a dent at the worldwide box office.

Tarak also noted that the filmmakers are hopeful of honouring their commitment to release RRR in theatres on October 13 as announced earlier.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan is playing Sitarama, Tarak will essay the role of Komaram. Rajamouli has also roped in Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to play pivotal roles in the film, which is being made at an estimated budget of more than Rs 300 crore.

Tarak is currently recovering from Covid-19 infection. He has isolated himself at home under the supervision of his doctors. He will next work with director Koratala Siva. After completing that film, he will join hands with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.