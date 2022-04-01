Jr NTR reveals how ’30-35 years of rivalry’ with Ram Charan changed into friendship with RRR

The audience is all praise for Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s chemistry in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The two stars play revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the film. However, the actors did not share the same camaraderie as they do now before joining the sets of RRR. In fact, their families were rivals for almost three decades.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Jr NTR shared that his and Ram Charan’s family have been rivals for “30-35 odd years”. He added, “We are rivals, but we are friends too. So our rivalry is very positive.” And, after RRR, Jr NTR believes that “the whole scenario has changed” and he and Ram Charan are “best friends” now.

A few days ago, Tarak had thanked Charan for supporting him in his journey of being Bheem in RRR. In a thank you note, Tarak had written, “(Ram) Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you… No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water.”

RRR, meanwhile, is dominating the box office. The film has broken numerous pandemic era records, having earned more than Rs 500 crore at the global box office. The film has received a positive response from critics as well. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a rating of 3.5 stars and wrote in her review, “The film casts not just one super-star, but two of them – Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The biggest super-star among them all is SS Rajamouli and the audience also saved the loudest ‘taalis’ for him.”