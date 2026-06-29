‘One spear, one purpose’: Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for mythological spectacle

Featuring a trident and spear merging alongside a DNA motif, the poster of the Jr NTR-Trivikram Srinivas film carries the intriguing tagline, 'One Spear, One Purpose... One Divine Reckoning.

By: ANI
2 min readMumbaiJun 29, 2026 09:19 PM IST
NTR Jr and Trivikram Srinivas filmThe makers have positioned the NTR Jr and Trivikram Srinivas film as a grand mythological spectacle.
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Actor Jr NTR and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas have officially reunited for a new project, announcing the same on social media.

The project was announced by NTR through social media.

“The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM. #NTRxTrivikram,” Jr NTR wrote in the caption.

Featuring a trident and spear merging alongside a DNA motif, the poster carries the intriguing tagline, “One Spear, One Purpose… One Divine Reckoning.”

The makers have positioned the film as a grand mythological spectacle, promising a divine cinematic experience inspired by mythology and rooted in powerful storytelling, as stated in a press release.

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The film’s music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

It is jointly produced by S. Radha Krishna (China Babu) under the prestigious Haarika & Hassine Creations banner and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts.

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