Jr NTR returns after RRR’s Golden Globe win, gets mobbed by fans at airport. Watch

Actor Jr NTR was welcomed by a crowd of fans at the Hyderabad airport when he returned from the US, post his film RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won at the Golden Globe ceremony. The actor was mobbed by fans at the airport amid heavy security as he made way towards his car.

The actor was accompanied by wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay and Bhargav as the family was rushed safely to their cars.

Check out Jr NTR’s arrival video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarakism_Tollywood (@tarakism_tollywoods)

RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Son at the 80th Golden Globes and music composer MM Keeravani received the award.

In a recent interview, Jr NTR credited Rajamouli for blurring the lines of language in the Indian film industry. Talking to Goldderby, Jr NTR said, “Before we came to the West to see people’s reactions to our film, we were in Japan, and there it has earned over 500 million Yen and it is no joke. I was there in Japan and I saw people crying. I think they have expressed their love for RRR more than India could.”

The actor also said that the reaction RRR got in the West was not expected. He said, “Afterwards, we thought maybe the West talking about it (RRR) on social media… we thought you know we have our Indian crowds back there, maybe someone’s friend would have gone to the movie… maybe it was just one or two people, but no it was not one or two, it did not stop. It started increasing, multiplying and multiplying and then we were like, you know what, I think it’s for real.”