Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Jr NTR requests fans to stop demanding updates about NTR 30: ‘We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis’

Jr NTR, while speaking at the pre-release event of the Telugu film Amigos, made a request to fans to stop asking for movie updates all the time.

Jr NTRJr NTR will be seen next in NTR 30.
Jr NTR requests fans to stop demanding updates about NTR 30: ‘We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis’
Jr NTR has made a request to all Telugu cinema fans to stop demanding updates about upcoming films. He said that such constant demands put pressure on filmmakers to come up with announcements that might not be exciting. Tarak attended Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Amigos’ pre-release event as the chief guest, and while making his speech, the actor made the request when fans asked him about his next film.

He said, “I am asking this as a small request. Honestly, there won’t be anything to tell while we are making a film. It’s very hard to give updates every day and every hour. We understand your enthusiasm. But sometimes it is putting a lot of pressure on producers and directors. They can’t reveal things for your excitement. Even if they come up with something, if you (fans) don’t like it, you end up trolling them. It’s not just me, others are also experiencing this pressure.”

ALSO READ |RRR star NTR Jr comments on accent, says film was SS Rajamouli’s ‘plan of taking the West’

The actor added, “If there is some update, we will reveal it to you first even before telling our wives because you are most important to us. I am also speaking for other actors as well. We will give updates to you only if they are solid. Don’t put any pressure on producers by reading some news from somewhere.”

He concluded the speech by talking about his next film, “It’s my wish and a small request. Please don’t pressurise the producers for frequent updates. On this occasion, I would like to tell you that NTR30 will be launched in February and the regular shoot will commence in March. We will release the film on April 5, 2024.”

NTR30 will be helmed by Kortala Siva, who earlier directed Jr NTR in Janatha Garage. The director has made blockbusters like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, and Bharat Ane Nenu. Other cast and crew details of NTR30 are yet to be announced.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 16:34 IST
