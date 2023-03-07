Jr NTR reaches the US ahead of Oscars, shares picture from Beverly Hills

Ever since Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and Ram Charan reached the US ahead of the Oscars, fans back in India were wondering about the absence of Jr NTR from the events. They got more impatient when Tarak was missing at Hollywood Critics Association’s Award ceremony. As fans were demanding the reasons behind the Telugu star’s absence, the HCA had to issue a statement saying that NTR was busy with his next film and will be receiving his award soon.

Dear RRR fans & supporters, We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 27, 2023

And, now, Jr NTR has finally reached the US to join the team to promote the film. Upon reaching, the actor shared a picture from Beverly Hills, California. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a black printed t-shirt with the face of a tiger. This should bring a sigh of relief to all his fans who have been wondering about the absence of the actor in the US as the RRR team is getting red-carpet reception wherever they go.

All this while, Jr NTR was busy with his upcoming film NTR 30, which will be directed by Kortala Siva of Bharat Ane Nenu fame. The film also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu. The plot details of the film are still under wraps, and the film is expected to be an action drama, which is the forte of both the actor and the director. Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that Jr NTR will team up with Prashanth Neel for NTR 31, but an official confirmation of the same is awaited.