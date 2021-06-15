Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal wish Koratala Siva on his birthday

Director Koratala Siva is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Known for helming high-budget, message-oriented films with commercial elements, Koratala is presently shooting Acharya with Chiranjeevi in the title role. He will also direct Tarak in the tentatively titled NTR30.

Jr NTR and Koratala collaborated for the first time for Janatha Garage and share a great rapport. Calling Koratala a rare personality, Tarak conveyed his birthday wishes in a tweet written in Telugu. “It’s rare to have a person who truly values the friendship. My heartfelt birthday wishes to such a rare and close friend Koratala Siva,” the actor wrote.

Ram Charan, who is seen alongside Chiranjeevi in Acharya, wished Koratala with a special photo. “Happy Birthday @sivakoratala Garu!” he captioned it.

Directors Hanu Raghavapudi and Bobby took to their social media handles to wish Koratala.

Filmmaker BVS Ravi wrote: “Happy Birthday to my dear friend and one of the most prolific directors of Telugu @sivakoratala!! God Bless #HappyBirthdayKoratalaSiva.”

Wishing the Acharya director, Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, “Happiest birthday @sivakoratala Garu!! May you have the best one.”

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wished for Koratala’s good health, happiness and peace. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @SivaKoratala garu. Thank you for always being there whenever we needed you. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace sir.”