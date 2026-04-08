Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel’s film shoot not stalled, makers issue statement as delay rumours worry fans

In the past 24 hours, there have been a few rumours hinting that there could be a potential delay in Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film, but the production house has now come forward and clarified it. On Wednesday, Mythri Movie Makers took to their official X handle and released a statement squashing all rumours around the film’s delay. The post read: “There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel.”

The statement was direct and did not leave room for ambiguity. Fan response in the comments was largely relieved, with several thanking the makers for addressing it head-on.

There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come… — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 8, 2026

Where the rumours came from

The initial report from a Telugu publication claimed that NTR and Neel were not satisfied with the look they had achieved for the new schedule and decided to pause it, adding that both were on the same page about wanting nothing but the best, even if it meant a delay. However, this turned out to be false.

NTRNeel, tentatively titled Dragon, is being written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The team recently completed a schedule in Jordan, followed by a week-long schedule at a temple near Shamshabad last month. Additionally, a massive set is being built for the film on the outskirts, with the shoot expected to begin there next month.

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The film has already gone through one postponement. NTRNeel was initially announced with a January 9 release date. The makers then pushed it to June 25. Since that announcement, there have been no further updates from the production, and the makers had maintained silence on the project’s progress.

About NTR-Neel film’s casting

There had also been long-running rumours that Tovino Thomas was roped in to play the antagonist opposite Jr NTR. Tovino has since confirmed he is not part of the project, citing scheduling conflicts. “It is really hard to allocate dates, so I am not doing it,” he clarified during promotions of his upcoming film, Pallichattambi.