Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Jr NTR posts a candid picture with wife Lakshmi, fans say ‘pic may be blurred but the love…’

Actor Jr NTR uploaded a picture of himself with wife Lakshmi Pranathi from a party. Netizens were quick to guess the photographer.

Jr NTRActor Jr NTR with wife Lakshmi Pranathi. (Photo: Instagram/jrntr))

After the global success of RRR, actor Jr NTR has started shooting for his next film but he is not missing out on any family time. The actor recently uploaded a picture with wife Lakshmi Pranathi, which made his followers go ‘aww’. Some even went on to say that the picture was clicked by either eight-year-old son Abhay or four-year-old son Bhargava.

The picture was a little blurry and had Jr NTR hugging his wife lovingly. The actor, who is on a month-long vacation in the US, didn’t write anything in the caption and posted two heart emoticons with the picture. He is currently enjoying time with family in Miami, South Florida, US.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

 

The actor’s followers were quick to comment that the picture was taken by their children. One follower commented, “Credit goes to bhargav ram”, while another one commented in Telugu, “Thanks ra bharghav ram pic upload chesinandhuku” (Thanks Bharghav Ram for uploading this picture). A fan even commented on the beautiful moment captured in the camera and wrote, “Pic maybe blur…but not the love”.

Also Read |RRR actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan jointly top UK’s 2022 South Asian celebrity list

According to Pinkvilla, Jr NTR is going to shoot for NTR30 with Kortala Siva from February. The film will be shot over a span of 5-6 months but the release date has not been announced yet.

After this, Jr NTR will move to NTR 31, which will be his first collaboration with director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. The actor’s magnum opus RRR, where he co-starred with actor Ram Charan, is creating buzz on global platforms. The film has already received five nominations in the Critics Choice Awards and two in the Golden Globes awards.

