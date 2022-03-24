Jr NTR on his friendship with Ram Charan: ‘I am one of the very few people who broke through his shield’

A magnum opus like RRR that has bromance at its heart needs its two leads — played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan — to be in complete sync. During the promotions of the SS Rajamouli directorial, the two actors have spoken about how their friendship helped them navigate the creative differences and how it evolved during the production of the film.

In a conversation with Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan shed light on how their friendship began. He said, “We have been friends for a very long time. It all started when we played for a celebrity cricket match.”

“We have been good friends, and there is nothing to hide. But RRR has brought us together and helped us understand our comfort level as actors. Charan has a crazy intensity in him. He is not an open book, and you want to explore him. He is very closed. I might call him an introvert. You just need to break into that comfort zone or that shield that he has. And when you get in, then you understand this guy. I was one of the very few people who could break that (shield). I know who he is as a person,” Tarak said.

Amidst huge expectations, RRR is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 25. While the film marks the Hindi debut of Jr NTR, it also introduces Alia Bhatt to Tollywood. With Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in other leading roles, the movie has music by MM Keeravani and cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar.