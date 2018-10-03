Aravinda Sametha actor Jr NTR gets emotional about his father

Aravindha Sametha will release on October 12. Aravindha Sametha will release on October 12.

Actor Jr NTR was overcome with emotions at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Aravinda Sametha. He remembered his father as a humble person and an exemplary family man.

“For around one month, there are many things that I kept to myself. I don’t know what to say and how to say it. The main reason we both (himself and Kalyan Ram) stopped speaking in public was this. When a person is alive, we don’t understand what they’re worth but after his death, even if we want to know him also he won’t be there among us,” the actor said.

“When he was alive, he used to say to me that ‘we are not great people. I was born to a great man and you were born to me, but it is always the people who take us forward’,” Jr NT recalled, adding that he sees his father in all of his fans.

The actor said it was a 12-year-old dream to work with director Trivikram Srinivas. “Whenever we planned to do a film together, something or other didn’t fall in place,” he said, adding that he now wishes so much for his father to be alive as the film draws closer to the release.

“Trivikram had been my good friend. But, after working with him in his movie, I can tell you that I found a soul mate in him,” said the actor.

Jr NTR was also all praise for Jagapati Babu. “If you want to tell a story about a great hero, you need to have a great antagonist. I can confidently tell that without Jagapati Babu, there is no Aravinda Sametha,” he said.

The trailer of the movie was released at the pre-release event. Pooja Hegde plays the female leads, and the movie also has Eesha Rebba, Sunil, Naga Babu, Rao Ramesh, Supriya Pathak, Sithara and Brahmaji among others in important roles.

Aravinda Sametha will hit the screens on October 12.

