Jr NTR: Akhil Akkineni is his biggest critic

Jr NTR graced the pre-release event of Akhil Akkineni and Nidhhi Agerwal’s Mr. Majnu. He was very generous in his appreciation of the film’s cast and crew. The actor revealed that he was very proud of director Venky Atluri after watching his previous film, Tholi Prema.

“We have seen a lot of great love stories in Telugu cinema, including Nagarjuna garu’s Geethanjali. When I heard he was making a love story called Tholi Prema, I wondered how differently can he make that movie. I haven’t told him until today that after watching that film, I felt proud of Venky,” he said.

Jr NTR also lauded Venky for avoiding the usual five fights, four songs format in Tholi Prema. “Venky had made that film only on the strength of his writing, cast, and crew. It’s not an easy thing to do and he did that in his very first film. I am sure that Mr. Majnu will be one of the finest films in your career,” the actor said.

The Temper star even revealed the one thing he liked the most about Akhil. “The one quality about Akhil is he is his biggest critic. You need to be brave to do that and I have not seen that quality in many people. I know how much he has changed over the years to reach this stage today. Mark my words, he will be more than a star one day.”

He also had many good things to say about the film’s composer S Thaman and producer B. V. S. N. Prasad of SVCC. “Prasad garu has dedicated his life to making good movies. I did two films for his banner, Nannaku Prematho and Oosaravelli. I wish that Mr. Majnu also becomes a milestone in his career as a producer,” he said.

The trailer of Mr.Majnu was released at the event. The promo video suggested that Akhil plays a casanova named Vikky, who ends up falling in love with Nidhhi Agerwal’s Nikky. The film also stars Izabelle Leite, Naga Babu, Subbaraju and Rao Ramesh, among others.

The film will hit the screens worldwide on January 25.