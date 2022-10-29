Jr NTR, Nani, Kiara Advani send strength to Samantha Ruth Prabhu after Myositis diagnosis: ‘You’re destiny’s child’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s fans were in for a shock when she revealed on Saturday that she is suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis. The actor’s fans and industry colleagues poured best wishes on her on social media. Jr NTR, Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, Kiara Advani and many others shared their best wishes for Samantha.

Samantha revealed that her treatment is ongoing and her doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery soon.

After Samantha’s posted about her health, Jr NTR commented, “Get well soon Sam. Sending you all the strength.”.

Get well soon Sam. Sending you all the strength. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 29, 2022

Telugu star Nani reposted Samantha’s post and wrote, “Take care and can’t wait to see you come back stronger like always. @Samanthaprabhu2”.

Take care and can’t wait to see you come back stronger like always ♥️@Samanthaprabhu2 https://t.co/fPjOzyHEsG — Nani (@NameisNani) October 29, 2022

National award-winning director and actor Rahul Ravindran called Samantha “destiny’s child” and tweeted, “You’re stronger than the strongest and you’re destiny’s child @Samanthaprabhu2 You got this. And we’ve all got you!”

You’re stronger than the strongest and you’re destiny’s child @Samanthaprabhu2 💪🏽💪🏽 You got this. And we’ve all got you! ❤️ https://t.co/92EvpD76FJ — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) October 29, 2022

Actor Kajal Aggarwal also commented, “Speedy recoveries Sam you’re going to bounce back much stronger!”

Speedy recoveries Sam ❤️ you’re going to bounce back much stronger ! 🤗 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 29, 2022

Actors Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon dropped heart emoticons to show their support. Telugu actor Rashii Khanna commented on Samantha‘s post, “Take care sam!!” Hansika Motwani wrote, “Sending you a big hug this too shall pass.” Actor Lakshmi Manchu wrote a long comment, showing support to Samantha and wrote, “You are loved and how. Sending all positive vibes your way. Anithya baby. Oh, in yashodha you killedd it.”

In a long post, Samantha had explained her condition and also thanked her fans for giving a positive response to the trailer of Yashoda. She had written, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.”

Her note further read, I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Samantha will next be seen in Yashoda and post that has Shaakuntalam and Kushi in her kitty. She is also set to appear in Prime Video’s Citadel India.