Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and others attend Nandamuri Tarak Ratna’s prayer meet

Late actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna‘s prayer meeting was held on Thursday. Taraka Ratna’s cousins and actors Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram attended the prayer meeting.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, the uncle of Taraka Ratna, arrived in white kurta pyjama and consoled the family members. The late actor’s wife Alekhya Reddy was seen sitting at the feet of Balakrishna.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and politician N Chandrababu Naidu too took time out to attend the prayer meeting. He also interacted the late actor’s wife Alekhya and their children.

Earlier today, Alekhya Reddy had shared the photo of a love letter that Nandamuri Taraka Ratna had handwritten for her. In the caption, Alekhya expressed how she and Tarak Ratna made a small world of their own and how much she will miss him.

Sharing that letter, which Tarak Ratna wrote on a Valentine’s Day for her, she wrote, “We struggled this far, with all the ups and downs and faced the worst in life, but stil we made it this far, just you and i, looking for best times & creating a small little family for us.. nobody knows the real you, nor understood you, im glad i did.. youve hid all your pain inside of you, and gave us immense love..no matter how many blatant lies surround us I will stand tall nana we miss u tooooo much today nana.”

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a massive heart attack while participating in a political rally on January 27 at Kuppam in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. He was taken to Bengaluru for treatment, but remained critical. The actor passed away on February 18.