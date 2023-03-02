scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and others attend Nandamuri Tarak Ratna’s prayer meet

Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and N Chandrababu Naidu were seen at the prayer meeting of late actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.

Nandamuri Taraka RatnaJr NTR and Kalyan Ram at the prayer meet of their late cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. (Photo: YouTube/TFPC)
Listen to this article
Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram and others attend Nandamuri Tarak Ratna’s prayer meet
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Late actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna‘s prayer meeting was held on Thursday. Taraka Ratna’s cousins and actors Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram attended the prayer meeting.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, the uncle of Taraka Ratna, arrived in white kurta pyjama and consoled the family members. The late actor’s wife Alekhya Reddy was seen sitting at the feet of Balakrishna.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and politician N Chandrababu Naidu too took time out to attend the prayer meeting. He also interacted the late actor’s wife Alekhya and their children.

Also Read |Hollywood Critics Association clarifies why Jr NTR was absent from award ceremony: ‘We did invite him, but he is…’

Earlier today, Alekhya Reddy had shared the photo of a love letter that Nandamuri Taraka Ratna had handwritten for her. In the caption, Alekhya expressed how she and Tarak Ratna made a small world of their own and how much she will miss him.

Sharing that letter, which Tarak Ratna wrote on a Valentine’s Day for her, she wrote, “We struggled this far, with all the ups and downs and faced the worst in life, but stil we made it this far, just you and i, looking for best times & creating a small little family for us.. nobody knows the real you, nor understood you, im glad i did.. youve hid all your pain inside of you, and gave us immense love..no matter how many blatant lies surround us I will stand tall nana we miss u tooooo much today nana.”

Also Read
ram charan and upasana
Ram Charan and Upasana to welcome first baby in India: 'Thrilled to have ...
Ram Charan and Jr NTR
Ram Charan says he will be 'more than happy' to perform Naatu Naatu on Os...
brad pitt
RRR star Ram Charan blushes as American host refers to him as 'Indian Bra...
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu drops his latest picture from the gym, fan says 'Your age is ...

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a massive heart attack while participating in a political rally on January 27 at Kuppam in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. He was taken to Bengaluru for treatment, but remained critical. The actor passed away on February 18.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 21:05 IST
Next Story

Meghalaya result takeaways: Conrad Sangma on top, TMC fails to make mark, while regional parties still remain key

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close