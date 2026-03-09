‘Quiet… quiet’: Jr NTR loses patience with shouting fans, video goes viral. Watch

Telugu star Jr NTR recently visited Bengaluru to attend the inauguration of KIMS Super Speciality Hospital, where he was invited as the chief guest. However, his appearance at the launch event drew a massive crowd, leading to chaotic scenes at the venue. Several videos from the event went viral on X, showing hundreds of fans inside the hospital premises trying to catch a glimpse of the actor. The crowd soon became uncontrollable, forcing the police to intervene to restore order inside the building.

As the crowd surged into the premises, an escalator inside the hospital was reportedly damaged, creating panic among those present. Multiple clips circulating online also showed the actor’s security team struggling to clear a path for him amid stampede-like conditions. In one of the videos, a fan was seen falling on the escalator and had to be helped up by another person.

Actor Jr NTR visits KIMS Hospital, Bengaluru for the inauguration of the PES Super Speciality Block today. Hundreds of #JrNTR fans were gathered at #KIMSHospital to see him, the actor greeted his fans.#KIMS #Bengaluru #NTRInBanglore pic.twitter.com/MsaplTSKL7 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 8, 2026

In another moment that has now gone viral, Jr NTR was speaking on stage when a group of people in the audience began shouting slogans. Visibly irritated, the actor asked them to remain quiet. In the clip, he can be seen pointing toward the crowd with a stern expression, urging them to calm down. Speaking in Telugu, he said, “Can you all be silent, please?” He then said in English: “I said quiet… quiet.” While the crowd initially continued cheering, they soon fell silent, prompting the actor to respond, “Good. Thanks.”

The video is currently trending on Reddit, with users sharing mixed reactions.

One user compared the moment humorously to a master speaking to his pet and wrote, “Master talking to his doge be like.” Another suggested that the actor seemed to have “attitude issues.”

However, some users came to his defence. One person commented, “Man, I was in that auditorium. They were shouting CM. That’s the reason he asked them to keep quiet. Before making a statement, check both sides of the paper.”

What is the “CM” slogan about?

During the event, renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Guruva Reddy asked the actor, “What will Junior NTR be like after 25 years?” Responding with humour, the actor said, “After 25 years, I will be 67.”

His response triggered cheers from the crowd, with fans—many of whom have long expressed their desire to see him enter politics—beginning to chant “CM” slogans.

At the same event, the actor also recalled his near-fatal accident in 2009 and expressed his admiration for doctors. He revealed that the incident had once made him wish he had become a doctor. When asked what kind of doctor, he said, “I love young children, would have become a pediatrician.”

Jr NTR survived a serious car accident in 2009 when his vehicle lost control and overturned multiple times, leaving him with severe injuries.

The accident occurred while the actor was campaigning for the Telugu Desam Party, a political party founded by his grandfather, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao.