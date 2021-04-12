Jr NTR joins hands with Koratala Siva for NTR 30: ‘We will cross boundaries this time’

Jr NTR is waiting for the release of RRR (Photo: RRR/Twitter)

Filmmaker Koratala Siva on Monday announced that he will be directing Tollywood star Jr NTR in his next, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30. “Very happy to collaborate with @tarak9999 garu once again. Last time repairs were local…but for a change we will cross boundaries this time,” tweeted the director.

Siva was referring to his previous film, Janatha Garage. The 2016 film saw Tarak sharing the screen space with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

The industry buzz is that Tarak was supposed to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas for his 30th film in his career. However, the project did not take off owing to unknown reasons.

NTR30 will be produced by Yuva Sudha Arts and the regular shooting of the film is likely to begin in June.

Siva is currently busy with the production of his upcoming directorial Acharya. The film starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles is in its final leg of production. The film is slated for a release on May 13.

Meanwhile, Tarak is waiting for the release of his most-awaited film, RRR. He is playing the role of real-life tribal hero Komaram Bheem in the film, which is directed by SS Rajamouli. Tarak is sharing the screen space with Ram Charan in the film, which is set against the backdrop of the British Raj.

It is said after completing the project with Siva, Tarak will join hands with director Bucchi Babu Sana, who made a stunning debut this year with Uppena.