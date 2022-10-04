Jr NTR is ‘reliving’ RRR’s magic with Japanese media, thanks fans for the love. See photo

Telugu actor Jr NTR is reliving the RRR experience thanks to the widespread popularity of the film. Every day the period drama scales incredible heights, as new communities get exposed to the skills of filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

On Tuesday, Jr NTR, who portrayed the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the movie, took to social media platform Twitter to share an image of himself as he interacted with Japanese media about the epic drama, which will release in Japan on October 21.

“Reliving the experience of RRR with the Japanese media. Thanks for all the love and admiration,” tweeted the actor.

Reliving the experience of RRR with the Japanese media. Thanks for all the love and admiration. pic.twitter.com/DpZt0dsSzQ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 4, 2022

As soon as Jr NTR posted the image, a number of fans dropped complimentary messages and praised him for the success of the film. One user wrote, “U deserve much more reach nd global wide appreciation anna Congrats for this hugee success.” Another fan simply mentioned, “Jai NTR.”

RRR has been widely appreciated in the US, with prominent film critics batting for its Oscar nomination next year. A mega blockbuster, RRR also featured Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.