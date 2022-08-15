Jr NTR among Variety’s Oscars best actor prediction for Komaram Bheem role in SS Rajamoul’s RRR, Ram Charan missing from the list

August 15, 2022 11:48:27 am
SS Rajamouli‘s RRR has been winning hearts not just in the country but across the world. Ever since the film was released on March 24, appreciation has been pouring in from all quarters. The West also found the film after it released on Netflix, with many Hollywood directors and American media also sending in their appreciation. Now, Variety magazine has listed Jr NTR among its 2023 Oscars predictions for best actor.
Jr NTR is listed among the ‘Unranked’ possible contenders for the most coveted award. Jr NTR’s name is among many Hollywood stalwarts like Chris Evans, Adam Sandler, and Cassey Affleck on the list.
Jr NTR played the role of a tribal man named Komaram Bheem in RRR, who fights the British to bring back a girl who was forcefully taken away from the tribe. His role was loosely inspired by the revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem (1900 to 1940) who opposed British rule.
Only recently, RRR was in the news for getting the popular Honest Trailer treatment. Honest Trailers is a popular American YouTube channel that parodies films by making hilarious trailers. With every passing day, RRR is getting more attention across the globe.
Subscriber Only Stories
Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also stars Ram Charan, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran. Produced by DVV Entertainment, the film has music by MM Keeravani. The film was released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
For the 2022 Oscar, Suriya fans rejoiced as his film Jai Bhim was part of the long list of 276 films that were eligible for the awards. However, the film didn’t make it to the shortlist.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Jr NTR among Variety’s Oscars best actor prediction for Komaram Bheem role in SS Rajamoul’s RRR, Ram Charan missing from the list
Salman Rushdie’s ‘feisty and defiant’ humour remains intact, says son
When Salman Khan predicted his ‘Tiger Jodi’ with Katrina Kaif would go a long way: 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says
Man held in Haryana’s Manesar for murdering friend over business rivalry
The Hundred: Marcus Stoinis accuses Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
Shehnaz Treasury recommends the top non-touristy things to do in Kodaikanal
Sara Ali Khan clicks selfie for fan who was having trouble with her phone, watch video
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate Independence Day at home, Akshay Kumar participates in rally. See photos
No stay on public welfare schemes, says Mahararashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Independence Day
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still