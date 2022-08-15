Jr NTR among Variety’s Oscars best actor prediction for Komaram Bheem role in SS Rajamoul’s RRR, Ram Charan missing from the list

SS Rajamouli‘s RRR has been winning hearts not just in the country but across the world. Ever since the film was released on March 24, appreciation has been pouring in from all quarters. The West also found the film after it released on Netflix, with many Hollywood directors and American media also sending in their appreciation. Now, Variety magazine has listed Jr NTR among its 2023 Oscars predictions for best actor.

Jr NTR is listed among the ‘Unranked’ possible contenders for the most coveted award. Jr NTR’s name is among many Hollywood stalwarts like Chris Evans, Adam Sandler, and Cassey Affleck on the list.

Jr NTR played the role of a tribal man named Komaram Bheem in RRR, who fights the British to bring back a girl who was forcefully taken away from the tribe. His role was loosely inspired by the revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem (1900 to 1940) who opposed British rule.

Only recently, RRR was in the news for getting the popular Honest Trailer treatment. Honest Trailers is a popular American YouTube channel that parodies films by making hilarious trailers. With every passing day, RRR is getting more attention across the globe.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also stars Ram Charan, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran. Produced by DVV Entertainment, the film has music by MM Keeravani. The film was released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

For the 2022 Oscar, Suriya fans rejoiced as his film Jai Bhim was part of the long list of 276 films that were eligible for the awards. However, the film didn’t make it to the shortlist.