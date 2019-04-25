RRR actor Jr NTR injured

Telugu actor Jr NTR suffered a minor injury while shooting in Hyderabad for director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR.

According to sources, the doctors have advised him three days rest before he could resume work.

Tarak is expected to join shooting by the end of the week. SS Rajamouli has, of late, been canning scenes without Ram Charan Teja, who is recovering from an injury.

Earlier, Ram Charan injured his ankle while working out at a gym. He was advised to rest for a few weeks before he could start working again. His injury hampered the production in Pune, forcing the filmmakers to return home without completing the shooting schedule.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan is playing Sitarama, Jr NTR will essay the role of Komaram.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in pivotal roles.

SS Rajamouli has co-written RRR with his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. The film, being made on an estimated budget of more than Rs 300 crore, will release in multiple languages on July 30, 2020.