Jr NTR says ‘Hindi has primarily been a national language’, discusses ‘politics’ of choosing India’s official Oscars selection

Following their historic win at the 2023 Golden Globes, RRR is now eyeing a nomination at the Oscars. While Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is India’s official Oscar entry, Ram Charan and Jr NTR recently said that RRR has made the country proud.

The actors sat down for an interview with Variety and the interviewer asked them to comment on why RRR wasn’t selected as India’s official entry. He asked, “India did not select RRR as its official submission. Maybe we are not aware about politics but by history, they traditionally pick something that is in Hindi.”

Jr NTR replied to the question and said, “I don’t think there is a lot of politics going on with what films should go. I think the panel which is sitting down there knows what they do the best.” He added, “Hindi has primarily been a national language for a very long time and that’s why it has taken prominence. For us, choose RRR or don’t choose RRR, RRR has already made us proud.”

Ram Charan gave a hilarious reply and said, “He (Jr. NTR) is being really humble but I want these two awards.” Jr. NTR added, “I just don’t want to jinx it.” The conversation was filmed before the film won its first Golden Globe.

Earlier in an interview with an NBP podcast, Ram Charan said that he will dance on the Oscars stage if they give RRR an award. He said, “Of course, if they are going to give us an award, why not. We will do it 17 times back again.” The final Oscars nomination list will be announced on January 24.