scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Jr NTR says ‘Hindi has primarily been a national language’, discusses ‘politics’ of choosing India’s official Oscars selection

Even though India did not choose RRR as its official entry for the Oscars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR said that the movie has already made everyone proud.

Ram Charan and Jr NTRRam Charan and Jr NTR in a still from RRR song Naatu Naatu.
Listen to this article
Jr NTR says ‘Hindi has primarily been a national language’, discusses ‘politics’ of choosing India’s official Oscars selection
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Following their historic win at the 2023 Golden Globes, RRR is now eyeing a nomination at the Oscars. While Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is India’s official Oscar entry, Ram Charan and Jr NTR recently said that RRR has made the country proud.

The actors sat down for an interview with Variety and the interviewer asked them to comment on why RRR wasn’t selected as India’s official entry. He asked, “India did not select RRR as its official submission. Maybe we are not aware about politics but by history, they traditionally pick something that is in Hindi.”

Jr NTR replied to the question and said, “I don’t think there is a lot of politics going on with what films should go. I think the panel which is sitting down there knows what they do the best.” He added, “Hindi has primarily been a national language for a very long time and that’s why it has taken prominence. For us, choose RRR or don’t choose RRR, RRR has already made us proud.”

Ram Charan gave a hilarious reply and said, “He (Jr. NTR) is being really humble but I want these two awards.” Jr. NTR added, “I just don’t want to jinx it.” The conversation was filmed before the film won its first Golden Globe.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Also read |Varisu: Vijay’s endearing charm is comfort food for our minds

Earlier in an interview with an NBP podcast, Ram Charan said that he will dance on the Oscars stage if they give RRR an award. He said,  “Of course, if they are going to give us an award, why not. We will do it 17 times back again.” The final Oscars nomination list will be announced on January 24.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 12:21 IST
Next Story

India, Qatar and the continuing saga of eight detained ex-Indian Navy officers

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor’s dashing entry on a bike for Farzi trailer launch
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close